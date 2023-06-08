Florida Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in collision in Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident involving a pedestrian that occurred late Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said in a report released Thursday afternoon that on Wednesday just after 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 19 and South Red Padgett Road, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 19 in the outside lane.

FHP said a pedestrian was also in the outside southbound lane on U.S. 19 directly in the path of the SUV.

The report notes that the SUV collided with the pedestrian. The operator of the SUV came to a stop after the collision.

The injuries sustained by the pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman of Greenville, were fatal.

FHP said it was assisted by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the Perry Police Department, Century Ambulance, the Taylor County Fire Department among other agencies.