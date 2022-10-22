Florida Highway Patrol: One person killed in vehicle accident on Roberts Road in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead following a single vehicle accident Saturday on Roberts Road; one mile east of Centerville Road.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 3:10 p.m., a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man of Tallahassee was traveling westbound on Roberts Road.

For an unknown reason, the truck left the roadway to the right and onto the right grass shoulder while traveling westbound.

The report adds the truck then turned left and began traveling southwest while facing south. The truck then crossed over both lanes and exited the roadway to the left while facing south onto the grass shoulder. The truck then began to overturn and the driver of the truck was ejected from the vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol report notes the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The truck landed on all four wheels and began to travel west in the wood line while facing east.

FHP said it was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Leon County EMS, and the Leon County Fire Department.