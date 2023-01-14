Florida Highway Patrol: Man dead after vehicle crashes into store in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol said an incident that occurred early Saturday that led to the death of a Suwannee County resident is under investigation.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report released Saturday, around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) operated by a 57-year-old man of Live Oak was traveling south on U.S. Highway 129, also known as Ohio Avenue, and approaching Duval Street.

The report notes that the SUV then traveled onto the southbound curb and sidewalk then crashed into the building that is occupied by Hometown Jewelry and Loan store, which is located south of the intersection.

The store posted on its Facebook page Saturday morning that it was closed Saturday due to "unforeseen circumstances".

According to the FHP report, the driver of the SUV did not have a seat belt on and was pronounced dead on the scene.