Florida Highway Patrol issues motorist advisory for smoke near Interstate 10 in Suwannee County

Small fire near a rest area contained
Posted at 6:45 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 06:45:56-05

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol issued a motorist advisory for Suwannee County early Friday.

FHP said in a news release just after 1 a.m. a small fire behind the rest area on Interstate 10 near mile marker 292 was smoldering, but the fire was contained.

They noted the fire might cause smoke issues in the surrounding area and request motorist use caution in the area as visibility might worsen during the overnight and early morning hours.

They request those traveling in the area to reduce their speed and use low beam headlights.

