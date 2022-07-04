LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — One person is dead following an incident on the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 90 in Suwannee County early Sunday morning.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle that was driven by a 38-year-old man of Lee was traveling east on U.S. Highway 90, just east of County Road 49.

The report says a 67-year-old male pedestrian of Live Oak entered the roadway into the path of the sedan.

The front of the sedan made impact with the pedestrian in the eastbound lane.

The FHP report confirmed the pedestrian died at the scene because of the injuries he sustained.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.