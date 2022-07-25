LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident Saturday evening on U.S. Highway 129 and U.S. Highway 90 in Suwannee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report released Monday afternoon, at 6:45 p.m. a 30-year-old male driver of Live Oak was traveling west in a sedan on U.S. Highway 90.

A van that was driven by a 38-year-old man of Live Oak was traveling south on U.S. Highway 129.

At the intersection of U.S. 129, FHP report notes the driver of the sedan failed to stop for a red-light signal.

As both vehicles entered the intersection, the sedan struck the left side of the van head on.

The sedan then left the roadway and collided with a traffic control box and a building located on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries in the accident, while the driver of the van did have a seat belt on.

The report noted the driver of the sedan was cited in the accident for failure to top for a red light, non use of a seat belt and driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

The report did not provide an update on the conditions of the drivers.