Florida Department of Transportation releases traffic advisory for Big Bend for week of Sept. 4

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Labor Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 and ending at 12 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Gadsden County:

Salem Road (County Road (C.R.) 159) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – All traffic has been shifted to a temporary on-site diversion. Motorists should still proceed cautiously and be alert for workers and equipment.

Gulf County:

U.S. 98 Routine Bridge Inspection over City Street – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures 1 mile west of State Road (S.R.) 71 Thursday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspections.

Leon County:

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:

Orange Avenue from Capital Circle Southeast to Lake Bradford Road shoulder closures Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Thursday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for concrete operations. Orange Avenue from Capital Circle Southeast to Lake Bradford Road Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Thursday, Sept. 8 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations. Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Thursday, Sept. 8 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for signalization operations.

Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:

Liberty County:

County Road 67 Yellow Creek Bridge Replacement North of Liberty Farms Road – Drivers will encounter a traffic shift to the temporary ACROW bridge, Tuesday, Sept. 6 beginning at 7 a.m. for construction work on the existing bridge. Flagging operations will control the traffic flow throughout the day from either end of the bridge approach to allow the construction crews to perform the work necessary to transition traffic from existing routing to the new detour routing.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Sept. 6 through Friday, Sept. 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for striping operations.