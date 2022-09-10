Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend Traffic advisory for week of Sept. 11

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Leon County:



Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:

Orange Avenue from Capital Circle Southeast to Lake Bradford Road Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations. Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for signalization operations.

Liberty County:

County Road (C.R.) 67 Yellow Creek Bridge Replacement North of Liberty Farms Road – Traffic on C.R. 67 at Yellow Creek Bridge has been shifted to the temporary bridge structure as crews begin work on the new permanent bridge. Please use caution when driving traveling through the work zone.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for striping operations.