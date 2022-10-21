Watch Now
Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Oct. 23

O'Rourke, Kali
Posted at 4:51 PM, Oct 21, 2022
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Leon County:

  • Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:
    • Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Oct. 24 through Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for utility work.
    • Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Sunday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 27 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
  • Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad - Motorists will encounter inside lane closures between Myers Park Drive and South Franklin Boulevard. One outside lane will remain open to traffic as construction continues on the bridge.
  • U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Ochlockonee River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for striping operations.
  • U.S. 319 from Wakulla County Line to South Oak Ridge Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 for milling & resurfacing operations.

Wakulla County:

  • U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow crews to construct the boardwalk. This work will require flagmen to direct drivers through the work zone.
