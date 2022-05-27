Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of May 29

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on state roads beginning 9 a.m. Friday, May 27, and ending at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

Calhoun County:

State Road (S.R.) 20 Sam Atkins Park Sidewalk Project in Blountstown - Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime westbound lane closures between 11th Street and Silas Green Street Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3 for pipe installation.

Franklin County:

U.S. 319 Bridge Rehabilitation over Ochlockonee River Bridge - Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Friday, June 3 for concrete operations.

Gadsden County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent inside lane closures Thursday, June 2 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m . for general project cleanup operations.

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3 for coring operations.

Jefferson County:

U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3 for striping operations.

Leon County:

S.R. 61 (Thomasville Road) Routine Maintenance between North Monroe Street to Metropolitan Boulevard – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

S.R. 366 (Pensacola Street) Routine Maintenance between Century Park Drive and Stadium Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

I-10 Routine Maintenance Between Exits 196 and 209 in Leon County – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures near the on and off ramps on I-10, Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Routine Maintenance from Coleman Street to Stadium Drive (S.R. 366) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for concrete operations.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk.