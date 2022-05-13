Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of May 15

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County along with the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20 for striping operations.

BIG BEND

Franklin County:

U.S. 319 Bridge Rehabilitation over Ochlockonee River Bridge - Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Tuesday, May 17 for concrete operations.

Gadsden County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent inside lane closures Sunday, May 15 and Thursday, May 19 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m . for concrete operations.

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20 for concrete operations.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Mosquito Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 1.8 miles east of the Gadsden/Jackson County line Monday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.

Sunday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations. S.R. 61 (Thomasville Road) Routine Maintenance between North Monroe Street to Metropolitan Boulevard – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, May 15 through Thursday, May 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, May 15 through Thursday, May 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations. S.R. 366 (Pensacola Street) Routine Maintenance between Century Park Drive and Stadium Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations. I-10 Routine Maintenance from the Jefferson County Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 16 through Thursday, May 19 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, May 16 through Friday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.