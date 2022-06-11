Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of June 12

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Gadsden County:
- Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent inside lane closures Sunday, June 12 through Thursday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.
- U.S. 90 Resurfacing from Opportunity Lane to West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 for striping operations.
- State Road (S.R.) 12 (Havana Highway) Routine Bridge Inspection over Little River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures four miles west of Havana, Tuesday, June 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.
Jefferson County:
- U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 for striping operations.
Leon County:
- U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, June 12 through Thursday, June 16, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
- S.R. 61 (Thomasville Road) Routine Maintenance between North Monroe Street to Metropolitan Boulevard – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, June 12 through Thursday, June 16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.
- I-10 Routine Maintenance Between Exits 196 and 209 in Leon County – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures near the on and off ramps on I-10, Monday, June 13 through Thursday, June 16 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.
Wakulla County:
- U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk.
- U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.
Jackson County:
- Interstate 10 (I-10) Sneads Weigh in Motion (WIM) Equipment Installation – Motorists will encounter westbound inside lane closures Wednesday, June 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for equipment installation.
- U.S. 231 Resurfacing from I-10 to U.S. 90 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 for paving operations.
All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.