Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jefferson County:

Waukeenah Highway (County Road (C.R.) 259) Bridge Replacement Seaboard Coast Line Railroad – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29 for sodding operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 24 through Thursday, July 28 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at S.R. 20 (Apalachee Parkway) Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 29 for signalization work.

S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at Madison Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29 for signalization work.

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Coleman Street (S.R. 366) northbound outside lane Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for concrete operations. Lake Bradford Road from Coleman Street to Stadium Drive (S.R. 366) southbound outside lane Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for paving operations.

S.R. 366 (Pensacola Street) Routine Maintenance between Century Park Drive and Stadium Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Maintenance Between Exits 196 and 203– Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures near the on and off ramps on I-10 Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 28 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Old Bainbridge Road Routine Bridge Maintenance over I-10 Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures .5 miles east of S.R. 263 (Capital Circle Southwest) Sunday, July 24 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

I-10 Road Routine Bridge Maintenance over Miccosukee Road Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures one miles west of U.S. 90 Monday, July 25 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Centerville Road (C.R. 151) Routine Bridge Maintenance over I-10 Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures three miles east of S.R. 261 (Capital Circle Southeast) Wednesday, July 27 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Lakeshore Drive Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures .5 miles east of S.R. 63 (Monroe) Thursday, July 28 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 25 through Friday, July 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.