CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 17 through Thursday, July 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

State Road (S.R.) 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at S.R. 20 (Apalachee Parkway) Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21 for signalization work. In addition, the signal is scheduled to become fully operational, Sunday, July 24. Due to the proximity of existing signals, there will be no flashing caution mode prior to full activation of the signal.

S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at Madison Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures, Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21 for signalization work. In addition, the traffic signal is scheduled to be active, Thursday, July 21. Due to the proximity of the existing signals, there will be no flashing caution mode prior to full activation of the signal.

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Coleman Street (S.R. 366) northbound outside lane Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for concrete operations. Lake Bradford Road from Coleman Street to Stadium Drive (S.R. 366) southbound outside lane Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for paving operations.

S.R. 366 (Pensacola Street) Routine Maintenance between Century Park Drive and Stadium Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Maintenance Between Exits 196 and 203 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures near the on and off ramps on I-10 Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for striping operations.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.