Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Jan. 8

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 12:57:25-05

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

  • U.S. 27 Routine Bridge Maintenance over the Ochlockonee RiverMotorists may encounter intermittent lane closures just north of the Leon County line Monday, Jan. 9 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Jefferson County:

  • State Road (S.R.) 20 (U.S. 27) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Aucilla River - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Leon County:

  • Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 13 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:
    • North Monroe (S.R. 63)
    • Capital Circle Northwest (S.R. 263)
    • Capital Circle Southeast (S.R. 261)
    • Woodville Highway (S.R. 363)
    • Mahan Drive (U.S. 90)
    • Mahan Drive (S.R. 63)

Wakulla County:

  • U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter traffic shift between Walker Street and Bottoms Road Monday, Jan. 9 through Monday, Feb. 13 for construction of the gravity wall on the right roadway shoulder.
