Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Jan. 8

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

U.S. 27 Routine Bridge Maintenance over the Ochlockonee River – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures just north of the Leon County line Monday, Jan. 9 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Jefferson County:

State Road (S.R.) 20 (U.S. 27) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Aucilla River - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Friday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Leon County:

Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 13 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:

North Monroe (S.R. 63) Capital Circle Northwest (S.R. 263) Capital Circle Southeast (S.R. 261) Woodville Highway (S.R. 363) Mahan Drive (U.S. 90) Mahan Drive (S.R. 63)

Wakulla County: