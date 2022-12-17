Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Dec. 18

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 and ending at 12 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Gulf County:

State Road (S.R.) 71 Wewahitchka Christmas Parade – Motorists may encounter a road closure from River Road to Court Avenue Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the annual Wewahitchka Christmas Parade.

Leon County:

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Dec . 19 and Thursday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for construction activities . Orange Avenue from Lake Bradford Road to Rankin Avenue Monday, Dec. 19 and Thursday, Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for construction activities.

Wakulla County: