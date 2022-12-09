Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Dec. 11

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Calhoun County:

State Road (S.R.) 71 Altha Christmas Parade – Motorists may encounter a road closure from Look Tremble Street to Smith Street Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the annual Altha Christmas Parade.

Gadsden County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Flat Creek Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of exit 166 (County Road (C.R.) 270A) Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Beaver Dam – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of the Gadsden County line Monday, Dec. 12 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over C.R. 268A – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures west of S.R. 12 Monday, Dec. 12 from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 27 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Ochlockonee River – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures west of the Leon County line Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Little River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures east of S.R. 12 Thursday, Dec. 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

Leon County:

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Dec . 12 and Friday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for construction activities . Orange Avenue from Lake Bradford Road to Rankin Avenue Monday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for construction activities.

Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, Dec. 11 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:

West Tennessee Street (U.S. 90) from Ocala Drive intersection to Monroe Street intersection Thomasville Highway (S.R. 61) Orange Avenue (S.R. 373) North Monroe Street (S.R. 63) Capital Circle Northwest (S.R. 263) Capital Circle Southeast (S.R. 261) Woodville Highway (S.R. 363) Mahan Drive (U.S. 90) Mahan Drive (S.R. 63)

S.R. 162 (Raymond Diehl Road) Turn Lane Construction at the new Drury Hotel – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Dec. 11 through Thursday, Dec. 15 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for construction activities.

