Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of August 7

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

U.S. 27 (Florida Georgia Highway) Drainage Maintenance in Havana – Motorists will encounter intermittent southbound lane closures between 9th Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 12) and 4th Street Saturday, Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. for drainage operations. Drivers will be detoured onto 9th Avenue.

Jefferson County:

Waukeenah Highway (County Road (C.R.) 259) Bridge Replacement Seaboard Coast Line Railroad – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Monday, Aug. 8 through Wednesday, Aug. 10 as construction activities continue.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 11 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at Madison Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Aug. 7 and Monday, Aug. 8 for concrete operations.

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent shoulder closures from Capital Circle Southeast to Lake Bradford Road Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12 from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for concrete operations.

I-10 Routine Bridge Inspection over Ochlockonee Relief Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures one mile west of Leon County line Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a routine bridge inspection.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 8 through Friday, Aug. 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk. This work will require flagmen to direct drivers through the work zone, please use caution when traveling in this area.