Florida Department of Transportation releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Aug. 28

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Gadsden County:
- Salem Road (County Road (C.R.) 159) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for construction actives.
Leon County:
- U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Aug. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
- Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:
- Orange Avenue from Capital Circle Southeast to Lake Bradford Road for shoulder closures Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for concrete operations.
- Orange Avenue from Capital Circle Southeast to Lake Bradford Road Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.
- Lake Bradford Road from Orange Avenue to Springhill Road Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.
Liberty County:
- C.R. 67 Yellow Creek Bridge Replacement North of Liberty Farms Road – Drivers will encounter a traffic shift to the temporary ACROW bridge, Wednesday, Aug. 31 beginning at 7 a.m. for construction work on the existing bridge.
Wakulla County:
- U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.
- U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk. This work will require flagmen to direct drivers through the work zone, please use caution when traveling in this area.