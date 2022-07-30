Florida Department of Transportation released Big Bend traffic advisory for week of July 31

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

U.S. 27 (Florida Georgia Highway) Drainage Maintenance in Havana – Motorists will encounter intermittent southbound lane closures between 9th Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 12) and 4th Street from 8 p.m. Friday, July 29 to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 for drainage operations. Drivers will be detoured onto 9th Avenue.

Jefferson County:

Waukeenah Highway (County Road (C.R.) 259) Bridge Replacement Seaboard Coast Line Railroad – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5 as construction activities continue.

S.R. 20 (U.S. 19) Routine Bridge Inspection over Aucilla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures .5 miles south of River Road (C.R. 257A) Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a routine bridge inspection.

Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Bridge Inspection over Lloyd Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures one mile east of S.R. 59 (Gamble Road, exit 217) Monday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a routine bridge inspection.

U.S. 19 (South Jefferson Street) Routine Bridge Inspection over Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 3.4 miles south of U.S. 90 Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a routine bridge inspection.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at S.R. 20 (Apalachee Parkway) Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Sunday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 1 for signalization work.

S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at Madison Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 1 for signalization work.

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:

From Coleman Street to Stadium Drive (S.R. 366) north and southbound lanes Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for paving operations.

Pensacola Street (S.R. 366) Routine Bridge Inspection over the Canal and Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures .4 miles east of S.R. 263 (Capital Circle Southwest) Thursday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.