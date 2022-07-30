Florida Department of Transportation released Big Bend traffic advisory for week of July 31

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Gadsden County:
- U.S. 27 (Florida Georgia Highway) Drainage Maintenance in Havana – Motorists will encounter intermittent southbound lane closures between 9th Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 12) and 4th Street from 8 p.m. Friday, July 29 to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 for drainage operations. Drivers will be detoured onto 9th Avenue.
Jefferson County:
- Waukeenah Highway (County Road (C.R.) 259) Bridge Replacement Seaboard Coast Line Railroad – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5 as construction activities continue.
- S.R. 20 (U.S. 19) Routine Bridge Inspection over Aucilla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures .5 miles south of River Road (C.R. 257A) Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a routine bridge inspection.
- Interstate 10 (I-10) Routine Bridge Inspection over Lloyd Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures one mile east of S.R. 59 (Gamble Road, exit 217) Monday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a routine bridge inspection.
- U.S. 19 (South Jefferson Street) Routine Bridge Inspection over Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures 3.4 miles south of U.S. 90 Tuesday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a routine bridge inspection.
Leon County:
- U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 4 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
- S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at S.R. 20 (Apalachee Parkway) Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Sunday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 1 for signalization work.
- S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at Madison Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 1 for signalization work.
- Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (S.R. 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:
- From Coleman Street to Stadium Drive (S.R. 366) north and southbound lanes Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for paving operations.
- Pensacola Street (S.R. 366) Routine Bridge Inspection over the Canal and Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures .4 miles east of S.R. 263 (Capital Circle Southwest) Thursday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for routine bridge inspection.
Wakulla County:
- U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.
- U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, Aug. 1 through Thursday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk. This work will require flagmen to direct drivers through the work zone, please use caution when traveling in this area.