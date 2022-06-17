Florida Department of Transportation announces Big Bend traffic advisory for week of June 19

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation Over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m . for construction operations. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during this time.

U.S. 27 (Florida Georgia Highway) Routine Maintenance near 4th Street Southwest – Motorists will encounter a detour on the southbound portion of U.S. 27, Friday, June 24 through Monday, June 27 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway repairs.

Jefferson County:

U.S. 221 (State Road (S.R.) 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24 for striping operations.

Leon County:

U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, June 19 through Thursday, June 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.

S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at S.R. 20 (Apalachee Parkway) Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Thursday, June 23 for signalization work.

S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at Madison Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Thursday, June 23 for signalization work.

I-10 Median Crossover Construction in Leon County – Motorists will encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures beginning Sunday, June 19 through Monday, June 20 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Wakulla County:

U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk.