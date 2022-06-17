Watch
Traffic

Actions

Florida Department of Transportation announces Big Bend traffic advisory for week of June 19

Florida Department of Transportation.jpg
Florida Department of Transportation
Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT)
Florida Department of Transportation.jpg
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 15:27:37-04

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Gadsden County:

  • Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation Over Crooked Creek BridgeMotorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for construction operations. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during this time.
  • U.S. 27 (Florida Georgia Highway) Routine Maintenance near 4th Street Southwest – Motorists will encounter a detour on the southbound portion of U.S. 27, Friday, June 24 through Monday, June 27 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway repairs.

Jefferson County:

  • U.S. 221 (State Road (S.R.) 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State LineMotorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24 for striping operations.

Leon County:

  • U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, June 19 through Thursday, June 23, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for striping operations.
  • S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at S.R. 20 (Apalachee Parkway) Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Thursday, June 23 for signalization work.
  • S.R. 61 (Monroe Street) Traffic Signal Installation at Madison Street Intersection – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Thursday, June 23 for signalization work.
  • I-10 Median Crossover Construction in Leon County – Motorists will encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures beginning Sunday, June 19 through Monday, June 20 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Wakulla County:

  • U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk.
  • U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming