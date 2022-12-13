First responders dispatched to incident in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — First responders were dispatched to the scene of an incident Tuesday afternoon on County Road 49 in Suwannee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s Live Traffic Crash and Road Conditions report, just after 12:30 p.m., first responders, including the Suwannee County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene at County Road 49 (CR 49) about a mile from Highway 90.

According to the FHP website, the incident led to a fatality and CR 49 is blocked.

This story will be updated.