FHP: Pedestrian seriously injured in traffic incident in Hamilton County

JENNINGS, Fla. (WTXL) — A pedestrian was seriously injured during an incident involving a vehicle at Hamilton Avenue and McCall Street in Hamilton County Sunday night.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, a sedan was traveling north on Hamilton Avenue. The pedestrian was traveling in a northeasterly direction across Hamilton Avenue.

According to the report, the male pedestrian attempted to cross the road in front of the vehicle, which led to the front of the vehicle striking the pedestrian.

After the collision, the pedestrian was transported to South Georgia Medical Center.

The report said the operator of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.