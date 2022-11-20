FDOT releases latest Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Nov. 20

CHIPLEY, Fla. — Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ending at 12 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Leon County:

Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:

Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for construction activities at the following times:

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Orange Avenue from Lake Bradford Road to Rankin Avenue Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22 for construction activities at the following times:

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad – Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) will continue to be closed from Calhoun Street to Broward Street/Myers Park Drive until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 to complete bridge repairs on the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad bridge over Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27). Motorists will need to utilize Tennessee Street and Magnolia Drive detour routes. Variable message boards will be placed on Apalachee Parkway to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions. Once repairs are completed, Apalachee Parkway will be reopened to four lanes of traffic.

Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Nov. 20 through Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:

West Tennessee Street (U.S. 90) from Ocala Drive intersection to Monroe Street intersection Thomasville Highway (S.R. 61) Orange Avenue (S.R. 373) North Monroe Street (S.R. 63) Capital Circle Northwest (S.R. 263) Capital Circle Southeast (S.R. 261) Woodville Highway (S.R. 363) Mahan Drive (U.S. 90) Mahan Drive (S.R. 63)

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone.

Speeding fines double when workers are present.