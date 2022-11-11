FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Nov. 13

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Gulf County:
- U.S. 98 Bridge Rehabilitation over Gulf County Canal Bridge – Motorist can expect nighttime lane closures Monday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Nov. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. for construction operations.
Leon County:
- Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures on the following roads:
- Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 17 for construction activities at the following times:
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Orange Avenue from Lake Bradford Road to Rankin Avenue Monday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 17 for construction activities at the following times:
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Capital Circle (S.R. 263) Widening from Springhill Road to Orange Avenue (S.R. 371) –
- Major ongoing construction activities taking place include:
- Utility relocations
- Clearing and grubbing
- Force main sewer installation
- Pond and embankment excavation
- Motorists can anticipate intermittent northbound and southbound lane closures at Orange Avenue from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 through 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 so that crews can complete barrier wall construction activities and asphalt operations.
- Motorists are reminded to adhere to the posted speed limit of 45 mph.
- Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27) Bridge Replacement for the Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad – Apalachee Parkway will be closed to traffic from Calhoun Street to Broward Street/Myers Park Drive from 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 to complete bridge repairs on the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad bridge over Apalachee Parkway (U.S. 27). Motorists will need to utilize Tennessee Street and Magnolia Drive detour routes. Variable message boards will be placed on Apalachee Parkway to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.
- Leon County Routine Maintenance for Striping Operations - Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 18 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following roads:
- West Tennessee Street (U.S. 90) from Ocala Drive intersection to Monroe Street intersection.
- Thomasville Highway (S.R. 61)
- Orange Ave (S.R. 373)
- North Monroe (S.R. 63)
- Capital Circle Northwest (S.R. 263)
- Capital Circle Southeast (S.R. 261)
- Woodville Highway (S.R. 363)
- Mahan Drive (U.S. 90)
- Mahan Drive (S.R. 63)