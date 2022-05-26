Watch
Fatal accident on Interstate 10 near Jefferson County, Madison County line

Incident occurred Thursday
052622 accident interstate 10 jefferson madison.jpg
FL511.com
A multi vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 10 near the Jefferson County, Madison County line, Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Posted at 2:16 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 14:16:22-04

(WTXL) — A multi vehicle accident on Interstate 10 near the Jefferson County and Madison County line has blocked traffic Thursday afternoon.

A law enforcement official confirmed to ABC 27 that three vehicles were involved in a crash on I-10 eastbound.

Two people are confirmed dead, while one person has significant injuries.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to State Road 257. Eastbound lanes are closed while law enforcement conducts its investigation.

Westbound traffic will also be closed for some time.

