Fatal accident on Interstate 10 near Jefferson County, Madison County line

(WTXL) — A multi vehicle accident on Interstate 10 near the Jefferson County and Madison County line has blocked traffic Thursday afternoon.

A law enforcement official confirmed to ABC 27 that three vehicles were involved in a crash on I-10 eastbound.

Two people are confirmed dead, while one person has significant injuries.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to State Road 257. Eastbound lanes are closed while law enforcement conducts its investigation.

Westbound traffic will also be closed for some time.