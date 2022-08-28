Exit 11 bridge on Interstate 75 in Lowndes County to be removed

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a contractor plans to begin removing the northernmost bridge at the Interstate 75 exit 11 interchange on Monday.

It is the State Route 31/Madison Highway Interchange.

By removing the bridge, the contractor will be able to build a news bridge in one stage, which will reduce construction time and the impact on the public.

The removal will begin on the span over the Interstate 75 southbound lanes. The contractor will utilize a single lane closure on I-75 south at 7 p.m. and at 10 p.m., traffic will be routed off the interstate.

GDOT adds motorists will use the Exit 11 ramps to exit and re-enter I-75 South. Deputies will be stationed at the top of the ramp to direct traffic each night the contractor is removing bridge spans. Normal traffic on I-75 will resume by 6 a.m. the following day.

Removal of the span over I-75 North is scheduled to begin Aug. 30. The same pattern will be repeated on I-75 North with a single lane closure at 7 p.m. and traffic being routed off the interstate at 10 p.m. Motorists will again use the Exit 11 ramps to exit and re-enter I-75 North.

The schedule is weather permitting. If removal of the bridge span over I-75 South takes more than one night, removal of the span over I-75 North would begin Aug. 31 and possibly continue the night of Sept. 1.