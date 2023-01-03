Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County, Florida Tuesday morning.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, at 7:48 a.m. on County Road 165 and north of Dozier Road, a truck that was driven by a 70-year-old man of Donalsonville, Georgia was traveling south in the southbound lane.

A tractor truck that was driven by a 58-year-old man of Sneads, Florida was traveling north in the northbound lane on County Road 165.

The report notes that the truck in the southbound lane entered the northbound lane and collided with the front of the tractor truck.

The tractor truck ended up colliding with a tree before it came to a stop.

According to the FHP report, the truck driver was pronounced dead, while the tractor truck operator sustained serious injuries.