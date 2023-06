HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — UPDATE 12:23 p.m.: The GDOT said all lanes have been cleared.

INITIAL REPORT

A traffic incident in Clinch County has altered traffic flow Thursday morning.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said around 10:20 a.m. a crash on SR 38 Westbound at Bypass Road has led to all lanes blocking traffic flow.

GDOT requests those traveling in the area to avoid travel in the direction of the incident and use an alternate route.