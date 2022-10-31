Brush fires altered traffic flow on Interstate 10 in Jefferson, Madison counties

(WTXL) — Brush fires slowed traffic on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County and Madison County Monday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were two fires on Interstate 10 near mile markers 221 and 225 in Jefferson County along with a fire in Madison County at 236 just past the Jefferson County rest area.

FL511 | Florida Department of Transportation First responders worked the scene of a brush fire on Interstate 10 in Jefferson County, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

The fires reduced visibility for those traveling on the highway.

FHP confirmed that fire crews responded at the locations of the fires and FHP personnel are worked to safely to move traffic.

According to the FHP Live Traffic Crash and Road Condition report, the brush fires are not listed as active.