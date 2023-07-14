Airplane lands on Interstate 10 in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE: 5:11 p.m.: A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said FHP responded to the incident at 4:03 p.m. Friday.

The airplane landed on or near the interstate and the pilot was successful in landing without injuries.

FHP said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified of the incident.

The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office said the plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 10 westbound near the 275 mile marker.

The sheriff's office said traffic on I-10 is expected to be backed up until they figure out how to remove the airplane.

INITIAL REPORT

An airplane has landed on Interstate 10 east in Suwannee County.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation's 511 website, a plane is in the grass median of I-10 near mile marker 272.

The Florida Highway Patrol's Live Traffic and Road Condition report website said the incident is designated an aircraft crash on land.

Florida Department of Transportation





Law enforcement officials are at the scene.

Traffic in the direction of the plane has come to a crawl.

This is a developing story.