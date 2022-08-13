Accidents in Gadsden, Leon counties close lanes

(WTXL) — First responders attended to accidents in Gadsden and Leon counties Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s Live Traffic Crash and Road Conditions website, first responders were dispatched to the scene in Gadsden County at the intersection of Blue Star Highway and Holly Circle in Quincy just after 4:15 p.m. and arrived just before 4:30 p.m.

The website notes that there is a fatality and the westbound lanes are shut down.

Travelers are advised use caution in the area.

LEON COUNTY

The same website is reporting an accident with injuries at the intersection of Blountstown Highway and Nena Hills Drive.

First responders arrived at the scene at 5:08 p.m.

It is being reported that the roadway has reopened.