UPDATE: Roadway cleared after incident on Interstate 10 eastbound near North Monroe Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — UPDATE 5:36 p.m.: The Florida Highway Patrol said on its road condition report website the roadway has been cleared.

INITIAL REPORT

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an incident involving a vehicle on Interstate 10 eastbound just east of the North Monroe Street exit in Leon County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation 511 website, a disable vehicle is near the shoulder of the I-10 east entrance ramp from North Monroe Street.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were at the scene as the merge lane is blocked and traffic flow has been altered.

This is a developing story.