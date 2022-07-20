Accidents on Big Bend highways slow traffic

(WTXL) — Accidents on Interstate 10 and Interstate 75 in the Big Bend region have slowed traffic Wednesday.
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 10 westbound in Madison County.
According to FHP's traffic incident website, the accident happened before mile marker 239 with the right lane blocked.
First responders arrived at the scene just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
GADSDEN COUNTY
In Gadsden County on I-10 westbound, a tractor trailer is off to the side of the road at mile marker 168.
Traffic is able to proceed.
SUWANNEE COUNTY
In Suwannee County on Interstate 75 norttbound near mile marker 238, all lanes are blocked as first responders put out a vehicle fire.
All lanes northbound are blocked as of 3 p.m.