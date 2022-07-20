Accidents on Big Bend highways slow traffic

(WTXL) — Accidents on Interstate 10 and Interstate 75 in the Big Bend region have slowed traffic Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 10 westbound in Madison County.

According to FHP's traffic incident website, the accident happened before mile marker 239 with the right lane blocked.

FL511.com | Florida Department of Transportation A section of Interstate 10 westbound in Madison County is cut to one lane following an accident Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

First responders arrived at the scene just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

GADSDEN COUNTY

In Gadsden County on I-10 westbound, a tractor trailer is off to the side of the road at mile marker 168.

Traffic is able to proceed.

SUWANNEE COUNTY

In Suwannee County on Interstate 75 norttbound near mile marker 238, all lanes are blocked as first responders put out a vehicle fire.

FL511.com | Florida Department of Transportation First Responders have put out a vehicle fire on Interstate northbound at mile marker 238 in Suwannee County, Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

All lanes northbound are blocked as of 3 p.m.