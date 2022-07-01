Accident on I-10 at Monroe Street exit blocks traffic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Law enforcement and EMS officials responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Leon County Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s Live Traffic and Road Condition report, an accident with injuries occurred just after 4 p.m. on I-10 westbound at the Monroe Street exit.

Multiple lanes are blocked.

Updated: Crash in Leon County on I-10 West, at Exit 199 (US-27/Monroe St/SR-63). 2 Right lanes blocked. Last updated at 04:45 PM. https://t.co/eKIGjmJXvo — FL511 I-10 (@fl511_i10) July 1, 2022

A law enforcement official confirmed to ABC 27 that the accident involved a single vehicle and a victim was being treated for injuries.

Traffic westbound approaching the Monroe Street exit is at a standstill.