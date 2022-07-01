Watch Now
Accident on I-10 at Monroe Street exit blocks traffic

Posted at 5:10 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 17:16:11-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Law enforcement and EMS officials responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Leon County Friday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol’s Live Traffic and Road Condition report, an accident with injuries occurred just after 4 p.m. on I-10 westbound at the Monroe Street exit.

Multiple lanes are blocked.

A law enforcement official confirmed to ABC 27 that the accident involved a single vehicle and a victim was being treated for injuries.

Traffic westbound approaching the Monroe Street exit is at a standstill.

