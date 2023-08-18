Watch Now
UPDATE: Traffic moving after tractor-trailer caught fire near Thomasville Road exit in Tallahassee

FHP and tow truck could be seen clearing the truck Friday evening
Chris Amy Cooper
Fire burning on Interstate 10
Posted at 6:56 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 20:06:13-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 8/18/2023 7:30 P.M.
Florida Highway Patrol could be seen guiding traffic around the truck as tow trucks moved in to remove the truck from the interstate Friday evening. Traffic was moving normally by the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a tractor-trailer fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 in Tallahassee. The fire is on the eastbound side of the interstate.

FHP says there is a roadblock in the area. They were dispatched to the situation just before 6 p.m., Friday. FDOT says as of 6:06 p.m., the right lane at mile marker 201 was blocked. This is in the area of the exit for Thomasville Road.

Video from social media showed the engine compartment of the truck burning on a bridge. A fire truck from Tallahassee Fire Department could be seen responding the area.

