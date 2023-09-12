Watch Now
TPD investigating shooting in Southwest Tallahasseee

Posted at 6:32 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 18:32:09-04
  • Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.
  • The shooting was reported on Kissimmee Street.
  • Police say one man was shot and arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injury.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Kissimmee Street regarding a possible shooting incident. When officers arrived, there were no victims on scene. Approximately 30 minutes later, one victim, an adult male, arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was driven to the hospital by others at the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made and a suspect description is not available. This investigation remains open and active.

