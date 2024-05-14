Tornado watch in effect for eastern portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Valdosta until 9am EDT, including Lafayette, Madison, Brooks, and Lowndes counties. Clinch, Echols, Hamilton, and Suwannee counties are under a Tornado Watch until 1 pm EDT.

While straight-line damaging winds are the biggest threat, the potential for a few tornado spin-ups exists this morning in the eastern Big Bend and our southeastern-most Georgia counties. Conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. Make sure you know where to go to be safe if a warning is issued for your neighborhood. That means that a tornado threat would be imminent.

If severe weather breaks, we'll have live, continuous coverage on ABC 27 during the morning and early afternoon.