THOMASVILLE GA. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Thomasville Field Office is asking for the public's help with information about the death of Mattie Harris.

Harris was discovered murdered on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, outside her home at 421 3rd Avenue NW in Moultrie, Georgia.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477. Callers may remain anonymous.