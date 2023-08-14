Thomasville leaders propose first property tax increase since 2012; here's why

The proposed millage rate to be considered by the Thomasville City Council is 5.000 mills.

The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and a higher overall cost of goods and services are partly to blame.

Neighbors worry there isn't enough time to prepare before property tax begins.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Our sales are down, the cost is up. How do we combat that," said Heather Abbott, Co-Owner of Southlife Supply Co.

That's Heather Abbott. Co-owner of Southlife Supply Co. Abbott also owns another commercial property and is a homeowner in Thomasville. Soon, she may be required to pay a property tax for all three.

The City of Thomasville recently announced a proposed property tax. The first one in over a decade. The millage rate starting at 5.0 mills.

The city touting the need to make the change to help supply money for its general fund.

What does that mean for you?

According to the city, if a home's fair market value is 150 thousand dollars, the proposed property tax would be 300 dollars.

"It just seems like this is all of a sudden an issue," said Abbott.

City manager Alan Carson said in a press release, reading in part, "our community has struggled with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and a higher overall cost of goods and services."

Adding the proposed property tax would be to support its general fund without having to raise utility bills. Nearly 70% of that fund is used to pay for public safety expenses.

Abbott tells me she is worried that this is only the beginning to an ongoing issue.

"My biggest question is when will it be enough? Especially after everything we've all experienced over the past couple of years. With school taxes increasing, and now there's a property tax, now we've got inflation, now interest rates," said Abbott.

City Manager Alan Carson noted, "Implementing this property tax, while difficult, will help to ensure the future financial stability of the City of Thomasville."

However Abbott is not so sure and calls for more transparency from the City's council.

"Worst case scenario is it's not enough," said Abbott.

The next public hearing, to discuss the property tax proposal, will be held August 23rd at 6pm. The event will take place at the Thomasville Municipal Building.