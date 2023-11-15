Thomasville family unable to plan funeral for woman killed in crash; see what's holding them back

61-year-old Jennifer Ferrell was killed in high-speed chase involving Thomas County Sheriff Office.

The victim's family say they are unable to make funeral arrangements due to the ongoing investigation and Ferrell's body not being released.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"My wife has been everything to me…everything," said Willie Cooks.

That's Willie Cooks.

He was the husband of 61-year-old Jennifer Ferrell who was killed Monday due to a high-speed chase involving the Thomas County Sheriff's Office.

Ferrell was out paying her light bill.

"I'm going to miss her. I'm going to miss that woman man," said Johnny Samuel.

According to The Georgia Bureau of Investigation preliminary report, the Thomas County Sheriff's Office Drug Squad was chasing a suspect Monday.

The report indicates the suspect crashed into another vehicle, Ferrell's.

Later it was reported she died from the crash.

Leaving Ferrell's family to question whether the chase was worth it.

Now, her family is now calling for change starting with the Thomas County Sheriff's Office pursuit policy.

"If it was your wife chief, or your mother chief, look to the side of you. What is it going to take," said Octavian Williams.

The family says due to the investigation Ferrell's body cannot be released preventing them from planning a funeral.

with it being this close to Thanksgiving, it's especially hard.

"Mom, that's my heart. She's that person you can call, she's there," said Joshua Williams.

Still distraught from his mother's passing Williams was unable to finish the interview.

"They took my soul. I'm good man I can't do this," said Joshua Williams.

Now, Ferrell's husband, children, and grandchildren are left to figure out how to move forward.

"I love my wife true enough but now she's gone," said Cooks.

As for now, the GBI is still investigating what they are calling an incident involving a use-of-force with a vehicle.