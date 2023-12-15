Thomas County art program in need of special needs bathroom

Friends & Stars Inc. is in need of a special needs bathroom for its students. It will cost $25,000.

The non-profit services over 500 kids weekly.

Check out the video above to hear from the founder about the need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"It's very important that she has this ADA regulated bathroom," said Ashley Mervin, Friends & Stars Inc.

Ashley Mervin works for Friends & Stars Inc.

An art program located in Thomas County for those with special needs.

Mervin is talking about the non-profit's latest venture, building an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant bathroom.

"When I came here, I noticed that there was a lot of kids that are not being served," said Dixie Lee Hedrington, Friends & Stars Inc.

Dixie Lee Hedrington founded Friends & Stars Inc.

The non-profit teaches skills such as mosaic art, painting, and sculpting.

"People meet me all the time and say, 'I've always wanted to do something, but I only know how to do stick people," said Hedrington.

I asked Hendrington how they've been making do for the last 15 years.

She says they have been renting porta potties.

Hedrington tells me that can cost $100 a day per unit.

"Most of my clients are children with disabilities. Some are wheelchair bound, a lot of them are medically fragile. So, if they need a change, we can't do that in a porta potty," said Hedrington.

The new bathroom would include handrails, a shower, and a changing table for adults.

Hedrington says the bathroom is estimated to cost $25,000.

So, to raise the money the non-profit is asking the community for their support.

"She has a heart of gold for kids with disabilities. Not just because she's a parent but because she's seen what it can do," said Mervin.

Friends and Stars Inc. will be hosting a fundraiser event, The Pecan Orchard Festival and art show, on January 20th.

Admission is free.