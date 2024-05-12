The Tallahassee Police Department investigating a double homicide on Apalachee Parkway

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a double homicide on Apalachee Parkway.

Police say it happened at 1147 Apalachee Parkway in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a double homicide investigation at 1147 Apalachee Parkway. pic.twitter.com/loMp8lDapO — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) May 12, 2024

TPD says at about 2:23 am they received a call about shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene and located multiple victims with gunshot wounds.

Officials said two adult males were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other adult victims were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, however, their condition is unknown.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200.

They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS