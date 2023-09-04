TCEC to increase restoration personnel by 400 Monday as Idalia outages persist

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — Tri-County Electric Cooperative is working to restore power in the Big Bend.

TCEC sent ABC 27 an updated progress report late Sunday night.

As larger outages are restored, smaller isolated outages are likely.

NEWS RELEASE:

Monday, we will increase our restoration personnel by almost 400. At that time, we will have over 12,000 people working in the field to restore power to all TCEC members.

All employees and mutual aid crews will continue to work from sunup to sundown, seven days a week until all power is restored. Member Service support will remain available 24 hours a day.

As larger outages are restored, smaller isolated outages are likely remaining in some areas. We will return to those smaller groups, and we will get the lights on for all. If you are contacted by a member that is concerned that we do not know they are out, please encourage them to give us a call or use the automated system to re-report their outage and verify we have the information.

We are so thankful for all of the support our community members and partners have shown during this time.

Please review and share the outage reporting and tracking options below.

To report an outage: Call 800.999.2285

Text 'TCEC' to 800.999.2285

Login to your account online at www.tcec.com [l.facebook.com] or on the TCEC FL mobile app

If you do not have account information, submit outage information by clicking Report Outage | Tri-County Electric Cooperative (tcec.com) [linkprotect.cudasvc.com]

Track an outage:

outage.tcec.com [l.facebook.com]

For updates throughout the restoration process visit www.tcec.com/hurricane-idalia [linkprotect.cudasvc.com]