Taylor County Sheriff issues curfew; see when it goes into effect

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — A curfew is in effect for Taylor County until Tuesday, September 5.

The Taylor County Sheriff issued the curfew late Saturday afternoon for the entire county. The curfew begins at 11 p.m., Saturday and will last until 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

The sheriff said the curfew is intended to prevent sight seeing and criminals. It is not intended for first responders or members of the working public who are working to restore services.

The sheriff said roadways will still be dangerous to travel. He and his team are working to clear as much as they can as fast as they can.