Taylor County issues mandatory evacuation order

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order. This covers all coastal residents as well as those living in mobile homes, trailers, and sub-standard housing.

The county will not have a shelter available during the storm. Once the storm passes there will be a host shelter for those with damage to their homes located at the Forest Capital Hall.

The County also alerted residents to another reason to evacuate now. Once winds hit 45 miles per hour, first responders will not be able to help residents until the winds subside.

The county's evacuation zones and routes can be found at EVAC_TAYLOR.pdf (floridadisaster.org).

