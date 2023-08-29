Tallahassee travelers try to leave town amid airport shutdown

LEON COUNTY, Fla. -- — The City of Tallahassee has closed all city parks and bus services Tuesday evening and suspended trash pick up on Wednesday due to Hurricane Idalia.

In addition to those closures and delays, the Tallahassee airport will close Tuesday night and remain closed until Thursday.

"We don’t know what to do. We don’t know how to get out of here," Florida State student Melanie Marquez said while trying to book a flight home to Miami to be with family. "We went over there to see if we can try and rent a car to drive to Miami and that’s been a mission. If anything, we will drive my car and leave now or something. Right now we’re just trying to find a way to get out of here.”

Leon County has ordered people living in mobile homes to evacuate the area.