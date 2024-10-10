Tallahassee public safety teams deploy to assist with Hurricane Milton recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee is heeding the call to assist in the wake of Hurricane Milton.

Public safety teams with the City of Tallahassee deployed today to provide vital assistance to impacted Florida communities.

A team from the Tallahassee Police Department, including sworn officers, civilian support staff, and fleet support, leave at noon to provide support in South Florida. During their initial seven-day deployment, they will help provide support.

The Tallahassee Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team deployed Thursday morning to southwest Florida. USAR Team members are highly trained in rescue and recovery operations and are prepared to move where needed as directed by the State.

The Leon County Sheriff's office also offering prayers to those impacted by this deadly storm.

"Tallahasseeans know the exceptional citizen service provided by our skilled teams, and during times of crises, we are proud to be able to extend that same level of commitment to fellow Floridians in need. As I have said before, this is what strong communities do – join together and lift each other up." Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad

The City's Electric, Fleet and Emergency Management deployed team members in advance of the storm, and crews with the City's Water and Wastewater divisions stand ready for redeployment.