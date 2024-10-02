Tallahassee police to conduct proactive patrols for pedestrian and bicycle safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department will conduct proactive patrols to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

This is the 5th year of the program.

TPD will conduct proactive patrols in pre-determined areas through a High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) detail to reduce the number of crashes related to pedestrians and bicyclists in those areas. HVE details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.

The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase compliance and awareness regarding traffic laws related to pedestrian and bicyclist safety in pre-determined areas that have been identified as having a high number of traffic crashes.

The program, which kicked off October 1st will heighten enforcement efforts focusing primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

Violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances.

The areas, days, and times of the HVE details are as follows:

West Pensacola Street from Cactus Street to Mabry Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays

North Monroe Street from Torreya Drive to Lakeshore Drive from 3 a.m. to midnight on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays

West Gaines Street from Lake Bradford Road to Railroad Avenue from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays

East Orange Avenue from South Monroe Street to Tartary Drive from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

West Tennessee Street from Nashville Drive to Bicycle Road from 3 a.m. to midnight on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays

According to TPD, Tallahassee is one of the top 10 cities in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious or fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

So far in 2024, five pedestrians and one bicyclist suffered fatal injuries in traffic crashes.

The program will continue through May 2025.