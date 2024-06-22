Tallahassee Police make an Arrest in Fatal Shooting on Monday

Antwan Muhammad, 33, first-degree felony murder, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jimail Cooper, 31, for first-degree felony murder, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Reginald Mims III, 23, for first-degree felony murder, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested three people in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred Monday, June 17 at the Griffin Heights Apartments.

After a thorough investigation by TPD's Violent Crimes Unit, it was determined the arrestees arrived at the apartment complex armed with firearms and began shooting into a crowd of people. The arrestees were targeting an individual who they were in a dispute with over illegal drugs.

As a result of the shooting, two adult females were shot and neither were the intended target. One woman died as a result of her injuries, and a second woman was also injured, and is expected to survive.

Officers collected physical evidence and witness statements, allowing detectives to identify the shooters and the driver. All men have been charged with first-degree felony murder, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

